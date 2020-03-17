Coronavirus Can’t Stop Democracy: Primaries Continue in 3 States Today

Election workers wait for voters during the Florida primary election at Doris & Phil Sanford Fire Rescue Station Coral Gables in Miami, Florida, on March 17, 2020. Photo : Eva Marie UZCATEGUI ( Getty Images )

Voters who own hazmat suits, N95 masks, Lysol spray and brown Listerine will brave the coronavirus to vote in Tuesday’s primary because sometimes democracy is a black mother who doesn’t care how silly you look in dress pants, you are going to church anyway!



Sometimes democracy doesn’t care that you don’t like broccoli or that everyone else has a Nintendo, as long as you are living in democracy’s house, you will follow democracy’s rules!

Advertisement

Which means that for three states—Arizona, Florida and Illinois—democracy will continue and voters will gather in mass to cast ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden or independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ohio, which was also scheduled to host its primary on Tuesday has been postponed.

“Does Ohio live in this house? Does Ohio pay bills here? Then why do you keep telling me what Ohio is doing?” —Democracy

Arizona, Florida, and Illinois have issued a joint statement from officials with guidance from the voting machine makers “on how best to sanitize the machines,” which “will be provided in every polling location, along with guidance from the CDC on best practices for hand washing,” Market Watch reports.

Despite schools, movie theaters, restaurants and bars being closed during America’s battle with coronavirus, states like Arizona, Florida and Illinois are still marching along blindly like they’ve not heard that 10 people in one place is bad for business.

Advertisement

Market Watch notes that “Louisiana and Georgia have also postponed their primaries, and the Biden and Sanders campaigns have canceled events.”

And while Louisiana and Georgia are right, democracy wants to know that if Louisiana and Georgia jumped off a bridge, would you do that too?

Advertisement

Oh, and get this: Sanders, much like friends with no job, isn’t going anywhere. He doesn’t care if he loses all three primaries states Tuesday. He doesn’t care if there is no possible path to victory. He doesn’t care if he loses all of the delegates in Delegationville; Sanders is staying in the race, and while he’s not come out and said it to the media, his aides have noted that Sanders ain’t going nowhere.

From the Daily Beast:

Sanders has signaled to his aides that he will not quit the race if the votes don’t go his way. He reportedly has staff in place for states that vote as late as April 28, including the delegate-rich New York which his team remains optimistic about. “I think he’s in. Who is going to advise him to drop out?” said an unnamed source close to the campaign. The team still sees worth in gaining as many delegates as possible to help them influence the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer, even if he doesn‘t win the nomination. “I think there’s a very good chance that he will stay in,” said Larry Cohen, chair of Our Revolution, a group founded by Sanders. “The number of delegates you have, the number of people on the platform committee is absolutely critical.”

Advertisement

Speaking of people with no chance of winning not knowing when to quit, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also on ballots but she doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in the White House of going anywhere.