Coronavirus be Damned, Trump Will Hold Rally Because He Can’t Stop Rallying

There has been one thing consistent in Trump’s life from the time he announced that he was running for president until now: rallying.



Trump might hold the record as the most rallying president in the history of America. He’s addicted to rallying. In fact, he can’t stop rallying even when his life may depend on it.



On Tuesday, Trump’s re-election campaign announced that Trump will hold an event in Milwaukee. Yes, the same Tuesday that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden announced that they’d both be canceling events in Ohio because public health officials have said that large gatherings in public places isn’t good for the health of mankind because, you know, coronavirus and shit.



According to CNN, Trump has ignored all warnings from health officials surrounding large gatherings and the spread of the virus and has privately insisted that there be no changes to his schedule. Because the president doesn’t give a fuck about you, he’s insisted that everyone “stay calm” and stop buying up all the toilet paper because the coronavirus will “go away,” though not one health official has said that shit.

Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN that they will launch the “Catholics for Trump” coalition on March 19 at the Wisconsin Center, which is expected to be a “large campaign event” which is basically a fucking rally.

As health concerns continue to rise, Trump’s own coronavirus task force, which is run by celibate robot Vice President Mike Pence, has yet to say explicitly whether holding large campaign events is a good idea considering...ummm, THE FUCKING CORONAVIRUS is running around America like a loose pitbull.

On Tuesday, Pence was pressed during a task force briefing as to whether the Trump campaign was willing to suspend rallies since the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance encouraging Americans to avoid large gatherings.”

“That’ll be a decision that’s made literally on a day-to-day basis,” he said, CNN reports. “I’m very confident that the campaign will take the very best information and make the very best decision going forward.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was pressed by CNN’s John Berman as to whether he’d want his own parents to go to a large gathering such as a campaign rally.

“I would encourage any individual who is elderly or is medically fragile to think long and hard about going to any large gathering that would involve close quarters and potential spread. And if they do go, to take appropriate personal hygiene protections,” he said during an appearance on New Day. He urged Americans to “wash your hands with soap and water” and “keep as much distance you can from others.”

