Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special has made its grand debut on Netflix!

According to Newsweek, The Closer hit the streaming platform on Tuesday and is slated to be Chappelle’s sixth special, rounding out his slate of previous projects that included The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and 2019’s Sticks & Stones.

“This is gonna be my last special for a minute,” the comedian revealed to his Detroit audience in his opening, perhaps signaling an official end to his 2016, $20 million deal with Netflix.

In a new promo trailer for the special released on Monday, Chappelle can be seen driving down a rural American road, while Morgan Freeman (aka the Voice of God) narrates.

“This is Dave, he tells jokes for a living. Driving down these country roads is a lot like meditation. He’s deep in thought, back in the trance. Five specials in as many years, how do you close a body of work that profound? I couldn’t imagine the enormity of the pressure. And then, it looks as if he’s about to say something. What could he possibly have left to say?” Freeman says.

Suddenly, the car comes to a screeching halt as a now frustrated Chappelle blurts out: “Will you shut the fuck up, Morgan Freeman?” The camera then pans out to reveal that Freeman has been riding with him the entire time.

Previously, Netflix released a smaller teaser for the upcoming special in which Chappelle warns the audience: “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

It’s been quite a productive year for the comedian. Last month, Chappelle took home a Creative Arts Emmy for his stint as a guest host for SNL earlier this year. Prior to that, he debuted a new documentary, Dave Chappelle: This Time, This Place on the closing night of the Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall.

The Closer is available to watch now only on Netflix.

