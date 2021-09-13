Though the 73rd Primetime Emmys are still some days away, those looking to secure a win got a little taste of the action this weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the event spanned across three ceremonies and took place live outside of Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live with a limited audience. Since y’all know how we get down over here, let’s take a look at some of the Blackity-black winners of the weekend, shall we?

Dave Chappelle took home the Guest Actor award for his highly-anticipated stint as SNL’s host last season. Though he wasn’t there to accept the award in person or virtually, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Nicole Byer accepted it on his behalf.

Maya Rudolph secured a win for the second year in a row for her guest host appearance on SNL as well, making history as the third Black woman to ever win back-to-back Emmys. Earlier on Sunday, she was also recognized for her voiceover work on Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Courtney B. Vance was also recognized for his role on the Misha Green-created, multi-Emmy-nominated unceremoniously canceled HBO series, Lovecraft Country. Speaking on the cancellation, Vance explained:

“I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see, like Game of Thrones, don’t get to see seven, eight years of following these characters and learning more about the time period and learning about our people and our struggles and where [showrunner] Misha’s [Green] mind was going to go. So that’s very painful for me as a fan and me as an actor.”

He also spoke to his onscreen brother and offscreen friend Michael K. Williams, who was found dead on Labor Day, saying:

“Misha [Green] said it best, Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and way too much style,” Vance said. “May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love-forward, a little more endless in thought and a little more swaggy in life. We were just overjoyed to share the same dais and couldn’t wait to get off stage so we could just hug and say how much we loved each other. The idea that shortly after that we’d be playing brothers in Lovecraft Country — this is his. We were brothers, I died in this series and we said goodbye to each other so it’s just too painful to really think about. I just honor him how I can.”

Congratulations are also in order to Sterling K. Brown for his narration on Lincoln: Divided We Stand, RuPaul, Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man series, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

To view the full list of winners, head to hollywoodreporter.com. The 73rd Primetime Emmys, hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, go down on Sunday, September 19, airing live on CBS.

