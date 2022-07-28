Comedian Lil Duval was in a car accident in the Bahamas that resulted in him having to be airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday night.

His representative said, according to TMZ, “Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler. This accident resulted into a broken hip alongside mild injuries. He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery.”

The comedian is a regular on shows like MTV’s Guy Code and Wild ‘n Out. But he also moonlights as a rapper and has worked with high-profile artists such as Snoop Dogg and T.I. Duval was born in Jacksonville, Florida and currently owns a home in the Bahamas.

Last night, he posted a video on Instagram showing him covered in bandages, being lifted from an EMT vehicle, and transported to a small plane. In the post, he wrote, “Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

Many celebrities flooded the 45-year-old’s comment section to show support including Angela Simmons, T.I., Ludacris, Terrence J, Kevin Hart, Jermaine Dupri, Matt Barnes and many others.

On Twitter, he posted a separate message that thanked people for the positive messages he’s been sent. “I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really fuk up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain.”

Despite gaining popularity for being a comedian, Duval has had some success in the music industry, including his single, “Smile Bitch” featuring Snoop Dogg which was a hit single in 2018. Early this year, he collaborated with Too $hort for the song “Big Sexy Thang.”

