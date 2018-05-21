Photo: Justin K. Aller (Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance claiming that NFL owners colluded to keep him out of the NFL. Team owners and several sports pundits who aren’t fans of the Movement for Black Lives claimed that Kaepernick’s days as a starting quarterback were behind him.



Well, it turns out that Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the league has already revealed some interesting information about the owners.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the collusion case uncovered that back when Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017, several teams viewed him as a starting quarterback. Yet Kaepernick, who had the audacity to protest during the national anthem against the killings of unarmed black men, women and children by police, is still unemployed. Remember how people claimed that Kaepernick wasn’t being whiteballed from the NFL but was rightfully without a job because of inability to play the position? Well, according to Florio, Kaepernick’s legal team has found evidence otherwise.

From Florio:

The ongoing collusion case is establishing that multiple teams viewed Kaepernick as a starting NFL quarterback in 2017, and that they continue to view him that way. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, internal franchise documents generated as part of the free-agency evaluation process and testimony from witnesses harvested via depositions in the collusion litigation has established that teams viewed Kaepernick as being good enough not simply to be employed by an NFL team, but to be a starting quarterback for an NFL team.

It proves what everyone who had a good set of eyes knew when this whole thing started: Racism and the need to appease white nationalists have kept Colin Kaepernick out of the NFL. Doesn’t matter if 68 percent of NFL players are black; the owners are white and they refuse to offend their white viewership by having a kneeling black player with a glorious afro on the sideline.

Now that Kaepernick has proven what everyone who didn’t vote for Trump knew to be the truth, the next step for his legal team will be to prove that teams coordinated to keep him out of the league. In April, Kaepernick had a meeting scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks, but that meeting was canceled when Kaepernick wouldn’t commit to not protesting during the national anthem.

“Kaepernick’s former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May after going unsigned for over two months in free agency. Reid was one of the first players to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem,” Business Insider reports.