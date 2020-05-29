Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James Among Sports Figures to Support Protests, Speak Out Against George Floyd's Death

Photo : Al Bello ( Getty Images )

We live in a world in which sports figures and professional athletes are more vocal about social issues than ever before, and in light of protests that have erupted throughout the country in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police, many have channeled their outrage into social media.



Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick, who was exiled from the NFL for protesting the same police misconduct that cost Floyd his life, voiced his support for protesters while insisting that “we have the right to fight back.”

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” he tweeted. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”

Advertisement

LeBron James made it a point to draw attention to the necessity of Kaepernick’s national anthem protests. Additionally, he posted a picture of himself wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirt in response to Eric Garner’s death in 2014 and noted that little has changed six years later.

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies forward Anthony Tolliver took to Instagram to lament Floyd’s death and demand action.

“My heart is broken...again!” he wrote. “The disregard for human life is unbelievable. Prayers up like usual BUT “Faith without works is dead” so we must also have ACTION! Something has to change 😔😔😔 #Couldhavebeenme #Icantbreathe #enoughisenough #GeorgeFloyd”

Advertisement

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford had some words for Donald Trump, who openly threatened protesters despite his standing as the President of the United States.



Advertisement

“—Thugs dishonoring the memory of George Floyd?” he tweeted. “What you gonna do about the cops that made him a memory?”

Advertisement

In keeping that same energy, Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley pointed out how Trump had an entirely different response to armed, white protesters in Michigan earlier this month.

“Make America great again huh?” Dudley tweeted.

Advertisement

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who was a lifelong friend of Floyd, has been very vocal about his desire to seek justice. Outside of expressing his thoughts on social media, he’s made a number of media appearances this week addressing the matter and will be participating in protest in Minneapolis scheduled for Friday.

Advertisement

“God please guide my steps,” he posted on Instagram on Friday. “Help me use my words wisely but at the same time let me be the [gorilla] I need to be. #ivehadenough U my brother till I’m dead and gone and I love u like u was apart of me that’s why I’m singing this song. Rest Easy [Floyd].”