Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid have reached a confidential settlement effectively ending their collusion lawsuit with the NFL that argued owners worked to keep both men off the field for protesting the killings of unarmed black men, women and children by police.



Both Kaepernick and Reid found themselves without an NFL home at the start of the 2018 season and believed that this was because of their kneeling protest during the national anthem.

According to TMZ Sports, the league claimed that they weren’t whiteballing the protesting players, but anyone with two eyes and a moderate understanding of basic whiteballing tactics knew that Mark Sanchez...Mark SANCHEZ (Soulja Boy voice) was proof that the NFL was keeping the players out of the league. Despite, Reid’s recent signing with the Panthers, he was still a part of the collusion case against the NFL for missed wages at the beginning of the 2018 season.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Kaep’s attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas said in a statement viewed by TMZ Sports.



“As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Basically the NFL threw both players a bag, a hefty bag to let this all just go away. Reid cashed in twice because on Monday, the safety signed a $22 million, three-year extension. Kaepernick is still a free agent, but a well-paid free agent.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.