It’s bad enough that guys think they can randomly slide into the DMs of any woman who they feel like they have a mild chance with. But now that AI is in the mix, they’re not even trying to be creative with their pick-up tactics.

Rapper Coi Leray was the latest famous woman who found herself dealing with an internet creep when a guy jumped into her Instagram DMs saying, “Give me one date and it will be the best night you’ve ever had.” Imagine his surprise when the “Players” artist actually responded, asking him, “What’s the date?” This is where things took a ridiculous turn. He enlisted ChatGPT to come up with an answer, writing, “Taking a boat ride and watching a sunset.” The “Bops” rapper was not impressed and told him to “take a boat ride out of my DMs.”

So let me get this straight, you promised this chart-topping artist “the best night you’ve ever had” and then couldn’t even come up with an original idea when she called you on it? You had to go to an AI program to get the blandest date ever of “taking a boat ride and watching a sunset.” That doesn’t seem like a suggestion you need an advanced computer program to help you with.

The ridiculous cherry on top of this nonsense sundae is the fact that this guy does this regularly and then posts about it on TikTok. In the video describing his encounter with Coi Leray, he says he’s 0-6. That makes it even worse. You’ve tried this six times before and the best idea you chose was “taking a boat ride and watching the sunset?”

Getting serious for a moment, this guy is trying to build a brand off harassing women. You’re basically the obnoxious dude at the club who hits on every woman at the bar, hoping that at least one will give you the time of day? Just because it’s happening online doesn’t make it any less problematic or creepy. And the fact that you used AI for this little stunt somehow makes it all even creepier.

Seriously, leave these women alone, go outside and touch some grass.