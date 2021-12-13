Some advice is priceless, but Deion Sanders has put a number on what he thinks Brittany Renner’s is worth.

You’ll remember that last week, Coach Prime and the IG model most famous for being the mother of NBA star P.J. Washington’s son both shared video of her giving life advice to the Jackson State University football squad that Sanders coaches. Renner herself is a former Jackson State soccer standout, but Prime tapped her to advise his players about life off the field, especially as it relates to their relationships.



The NFL Hall of Famer addressed Renner’s appearance at his team meeting on the latest ep of his 21st and Prime podcast, and says he thinks he’d have $20 million more in the bank if he had a similar pep talk while he was still playing.



From the Clarion Ledger On his podcast, 21st and Prime, Sanders said he’d be much richer if he had the star Instagram model’s advice when he was in college at Florida State. “Let me tell you something. If I had her in my ear,” Sanders said. “If I had been sitting in that room at Florida State and I had her come and lay it out like she laid it out. If I would have had that I would be at least $20 million richer.” “Oh really?” responded Renner, who was a guest on the show. “Yeah, because of the game,” Sanders said. “Because everything she elaborated on, I would have been more prepared for the game of life. I was prepared for the game of football, but not that other game. Because I was so locked in. And then I misconstrued what love and some women were. If I would have had that, I promise you, at least 20. At least $20 million richer because of the divorces, the lawyer fees, all the bull junk that I’ve gone through as a man.”

We’re still not sure which part of Renner’s talk with his guys had the $20 million nugget of wisdom, since only part of the conversation was posted to each of their IG accounts.



Whatever it was must have had some impact. Shortly after her visit, Jackson State won its first SWAC title since 2007. They play against the MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl, the de facto HBCU national championship, on Dec. 18.