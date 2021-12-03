Nobody can argue that Deion Sanders is a different kind of coach than Jackson State football has ever had.



It’s not just because he was a two-sport superstar who made the NFL hall of fame (although that probably doesn’t hurt with recruiting). It’s hard to imagine any previous Tigers head coach using some of his tactics, like bringing in an IG model most famous for her, uh, relationships with athletes and celebrities to offer up life lessons to the squad.

In videos posted to both of their Instagram accounts, Coach Prime brought Brittany Renner—who says her 4.5 million-follower IG account is filthy with DMs from famous men—into a recent team meeting.





We’re not sure what Renner’s overall message to the team was. A two-and-a-half minute clip Sanders posted Friday shows Renner talking about lying and cheating in relationships. A different four-and-a-half-minute clip posted Thursday evening shows the coach introducing Renner and telling the team she was there to give a lesson on “game, ” and Renner acknowledging that her DMs “are like a Nike store—nothing but blue checks. I’m talking heavy hitters, some of y’all’s favorite rappers, NBA players, football players.”

“Women, men, in general, everybody wans something,” she tells the team later. “So it’s like even if we both have our own thing going on, me still being with you is a good look because you boost my stock.”



Um...OK?



We’re certain there was a cohesive message in there somewhere, just maybe not in the clips that made it to social media.



It’s unclear when the videos were recorded, but it’s not the first time Renner, who was the SWAC Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team MVP in 2010 while she attended Jackson State, has been back to her old campus to hang with Coach Prime and his squad. In October, Renner posted a pic of herself back on the yard captioned, “Hey, Jackson State! Hide your sons.”



That might not be bad advice, given Renner took to IG to unload about her personal problems.