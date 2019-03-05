Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Well, if a CNN focus group is a small slice of America, then a small slice of America is done with Joe Biden and the former vice president’s flirtatious romance with running for president.



Biden, who is seen by many political pundits as a potential front-runner should he decide to join the Democratic primary, may want to listen to the focus group of Dems gathered by CNN who are cool on former President Obama’s BFF.

The focus group was moderated by New Day co-anchor Alisyn Camerota, who asked the participants if any of them would like Biden to enter the race, and not one of the six people gathered raised their hands.

“I think we need a bold, strong leadership and you’ll find that in the progressives,” Democratic voter Carol Evans said, The Hill reports.

“We had the standard-bearer for the kind of pragmatic centrist candidate in Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Donald Trump is now president,” focus group member Michael Milisits said. “He is not your average political candidate, so we really need to try to think outside the box because, you know, it seems like the dude is made of rubber. Anything you throw at him just bounces off, there’s nothing that sticks.”

“His time is done,” Evans said.

The Hill notes that despite the overcrowded Democratic primary field, Biden who has yet to make it official, currently leads most early polls, largely in part due to his name recognition and proximity to the best president to every step in the Oval Office.



“I will be honest. He was riding the Obama wave and I thought he was a person that would unite the party, but to be honest, Sen. Biden really comes from kind of the good old boy politics of the past,” Democrat Russel Banks said.

“I don’t think Joe Biden represents that new thing that we need,” Democrat Owen Evans added. “We need a new economy, we need new politics and we need someone different.”