Ciara Reveals When She Knew Relationship With Future Was Over

Ciara is getting all the way real when it comes to her past relationship with ex and rapper Future.

In a recent interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, she revealed to host Alex Cooper when she knew it was time to let go of the relationship with the “Mask Off” rapper. For context, the two dated from 2012 to 2014 and were even engaged before they eventually called it off shortly after the birth of their son Future Zahir later that year.

Advertisement

“It’s almost like your tastebuds change,” Ciara said. “You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like ‘W hat are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?’”

Advertisement

Further reflecting on the moment, she continued:

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me, it’s no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through? “I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full. When you’re tired, you’re tired and don’t nobody want to be tired all the time. Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life.”

Advertisement

The “Dose” singer may be talking about a blast from the past, but it’s her current marriage to Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson that keeps everyone gushing over how happy they appear to be.

In fact, later on in the interview, Cici shared that the two of them clicked almost instantly when they first met back in 2015 and now seven years into marriage, soon-to-be three additional kids later—she’s still head over heels.

Advertisement

“We just kept talking and talking and talking, and it was crazy. We were aligned on everything we talked about. I knew I had never felt anything like that before,” she said of their meeting, before later adding: “He’s an incredible father. Observing him with all our children is truly heartwarming. It’s not just heartwarming; it’s incredibly attractive, if I may be candid. Let me tell you, ladies, when a guy dives into parenting duties, changes diapers, and shows up at teacher-parent conferences, it’s like, ‘Wow!’

“There’s a special quality when a man embraces that role, being not just your man but also a devoted family man. It’s an unparalleled joy knowing that, she concluded.