The queen of Christmas can place another jewel in her crown this holiday; Mariah Carey’s modern classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the single’s third time in the No. 1 spot since its 1994 release, and as Billboard explained, it sets a chart new record.

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” makes an unprecedented return to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2. The carol logs its sixth total week atop the Hot 100 and becomes the first song in the chart’s history to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking. The song was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and, as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ seasonal playlists, it hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017, before ascending to No. 1 in both December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two).

Carey appropriately acknowledged the news on Monday with an enthusiastic and heartfelt voice note to her fans, proving that even after decades in the spotlight, she’s still thrilled to be on top.

“YES! I can’t even know what to say,” she began, adding: “It’s never like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m so bored of this type of news.’ To have another Billboard Hot 100 with a song that means so much to me...I literally don’t know what to say, and I’m just so thankful. I really am thankful to all of you, especially the Lambily, because you guys never, ever, ever gave up on me—and with this song especially, because I think people supported it...through good times, bad times, whatever,” she continued, noting that her own home was feeling festive and confetti-filled before concluding: “I love you. Merry Christmas...Cheers, you guys, I love you so much. I cannot thank you enough; and this is for the nostalgia.”

Notably, this isn’t the only milestone the hit song achieved this season; as reported by The Root earlier this month, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” made history as the first holiday song to be certified diamond by the RIAA. With plenty to celebrate this Christmas, Carey’s legion of loyal fans—better known as the “Lambily”—lauded its certified Christmas queen on social media. But no doubt the sweetest tribute came from Carey’s 10-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, along with twin son Moroccan), who celebrated her famous mom’s latest achievement with an adorable card and handwritten note declaring Carey “the best mama ever.”

Merry Christmas, Mariah! Christmas just ain’t Christmas without you!