Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was reportedly attacked in New York City on Wednesday by an unknown assailant.

Per Complex, the Bust Down actor was arriving for a show at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village when a man dressed as a security guard punched him in the face seemingly unprovoked before fleeing the scene. Redd was later treated at a Manhattan hospital and released. There’s no known motive for the attack at this time.

Back in September, the comedian shared in September that he’d be leaving SNL after five seasons. As previously reported by The Root, he thanked Lorne Michaels and the “entire SNL organization” in his statement announcing his departure:

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Shortly after and in an interesting turn of events, news began to spread that Redd was allegedly dating his former costar Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. To be fair, Thompson and Evangeline filed for divorce back in April, and have stayed friendly while co-parenting their two daughters. (Wow, imagine that. Grown adults acting like grown adults. We love to see it.)

It remains to be seen whether or not the person who assaulted Redd will be caught but at a time when it looks like comedians are getting attacked verbally or otherwise onstage, here’s hoping that justice will be served.