Black, Loud and Proud: Chris Paul Joins Forces With Mov App to Announce 'HBCU Sneaker Tour'

While inside the NBA bubble, Chris Paul made it a point to express his admiration and respect for HBCUs.

Whether it was a Howard bomber jacket, Florida A&M t-shirts or shouting out Langston University or Savannah State on his sneakers, the 10-time NBA All-Star was Black, loud and proud at all times.

“[I’m] just trying to bring awareness to […] these Historically Black Colleges and Universities that I think a lot of times get overlooked,” he explained at the time. “Because a lot of times they don’t get the proper funding that a lot of these other schools get.”

In his efforts to further that mission, the 35-year-old has joined forces with social commerce marketplace app Mov (pronounced “move”) to unveil “The HBCU Sneaker Tour.” As part of this campaign, Paul’s custom HBCU sneakers will be available to win on the app, with all proceeds being donated to each school’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

And for those wondering, the schools featured are Howard University, Alabama A&M University, Albany State University, Langston University, Hampton University, Alabama State University, Lincoln University, Shaw University, Southern University, Savannah-State University, Clark Atlanta University and Livingstone College.

“We’re excited to launch with CP! This is what Mov is all about,” Chris Alston, CEO of Mov, said in a statement provided to The Root. “Helping athletes extend their narratives from the court or field to the foundations they care about.”



Mov, created by Alston and his brother and co-Founder, Brandon Alston, was developed as a platform to allow athletes to give back to their fans and communities in order to use sports as a catalyst for societal change. Other athletes that have partnered with Mov include Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and All-WNBA first-teamer Arike Ogunbowale.

So if you’re trying to get in on CP3's custom kicks, download the app here or visit their website to learn how you can assist the cause.