Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

Childish House Judiciary Republicans Send Troll Tweet Wishing Hillary Clinton 'Happy Birthday' After Barrett Confirmation

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clintonbirthdaysuper spreader soireeAmy Coney BarrettGOPJim JordanConfirmation
25
1
Illustration for article titled Childish House Judiciary Republicans Send Troll Tweet Wishing Hillary Clinton Happy Birthday After Barrett Confirmation
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who should’ve been the first female president if not for Russia fucking with the votes, celebrated her 73rd birthday Monday. Clinton’s birthday just so happened to fall on the same day Senate Republicans were voting to force judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

So you know what that means if you’re a petty ass punk who can’t keep Hillary Clinton’s name out of your mouths...TROLL TWEET!

Advertisement

The Hill notes “the tweet came shortly after Barrett was confirmed in a 52-48 Senate vote, with Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) the only Republican to buck party lines and oppose the nominee.”

Barrett was sworn in at a ceremony at the White House with President Trump and a silent mime in whiteface…

G/O Media may get a commission
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

News Editor Monique Judge: Stephen, that wasn’t a mime, that was Clarence Thomas.

Me: You Sure? 

Please God, let this event, like the one before it, also be a super-spreader soiree. “Barrett will take her judicial oath on Tuesday in a private ceremony with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts,” the Hill reports. This ceremony may or may not include the beheading of a goat and the drinking of blood, as I’m unfamiliar with Illuminati practices.

Advertisement

We all could’ve guessed that jacket-less Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was behind the tweet because he’s the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. He’s also a whiny white man who would totally troll tweet a private citizen who isn’t thinking about their asses.

Clinton, who was reportedly booked and busy, didn’t have time to hear a broke bitch say something but she did take a moment to condemn Barrett’s confirmation.

Advertisement
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

FBI Fails to Release Report Detailing White Supremacist Terror Threat. Some Blame the White House

Unqualified Impunity: Amy Coney Barrett Once Ruled That a Cop Wasn't Responsible for a Black Teenager's Death Because Breathing Isn't a Constitutional Right

NYPD Officer Suspended After Video of Him Using Patrol Speaker to Say ‘Put It on Facebook. Trump 2020,’ Was Put on Facebook

'Why Are Women Mean to Each Other?': Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Join a Red Table Talk on Black Female Rivalry

DISCUSSION

thedarkone508
The Dark One 508

when are they going to learn that even liberals dont give a fuck about hillary?

i only voted for her because she was the democrat. not because she had a campaign literally handed to her on a silver platter, against a family friend who hated our last president and was coaxed into running by her husband, and she still fucked up.

just like im voting for biden because he’s the democrat. not because he had a campaign literally handed to him on a silver platter, with all the debate rules changed so he could appear because he wasnt making the cut and like hillary who the dnc wanted - not the voters.

seriously, i dont give a FUCK about her, her turn, or bill. if throwing his feet to the fire with epstein means getting trump for that too? GOOD.