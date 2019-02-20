Photo: Tasia Wells (Getty Images for Espolòn)

The Empire has fallen! Or, more like, the Jussie Smollett disaster that is reading like a typical Lee Daniels script continues to give us enough plot turns to make us nauseous.

Chicago police, who are not the most credible outfit because of this, this, this, this, and this (that last one stretching back more than 50 years), are certainly all over the Empire actor’s case and announced on Wednesday that Smollett has been “officially classified” as a suspect in a criminal investigation for allegedly filling a false police report.

Chicago police communications officer Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter on Wednesday evening that the actor is under investigation for a Class 4 felony and that detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County grand jury.



CNN reports that Chicago detectives are working to obtain the actor’s financial records and want to again interview Smollett to discuss the anti-black and anti-gay attack he reported that occurred on Jan. 29.



Two men, Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, were arrested in that incident; however, they were subsequently released from police custody.

CNN reports that the two brothers, one of whom had appeared as an extra on Empire, the Fox show that Smollett stars in, met Tuesday with police and prosecutors at a Chicago courthouse.

The two are no longer suspects at this time, according to police.

Fox, which produces Empire, has thrown its support behind the actor, and the 36-year-old and his attorneys have vehemently denied the attack and released a statement on Wednesday, as reported by CNN:

As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.

Pro-Trump acolytes and conservative media have jumped all over this case because Smollett confirmed that the attackers called him a “nigger” and “faggot” and said “This is MAGA country” while beating him.

The saga continues. Wu-Tang. Wu-Tang.