It looks like The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God may be in for a forthcoming legal battle as it’s been revealed that he’s at the center of a new federal sexual assault lawsuit.

According to HipHopDX, the popular personality is being sued by Jessica Reid who alleged that Charlamagne (legal name Lenard McKelvey) “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously” engaged in “penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child” when he was 22-year-old back in 2001.

At the time, Charlamagne pled guilty to a lesser charge of “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” after admitting to providing an underaged Reid with alcohol and subsequently served three years of probation. However, Charlamagne’s DNA was reportedly never found in rape kit test results that was later performed on Reid.

In a statement from the suit, attorneys for Reid said:

“Ms. Reid has tried to get justice, but to no avail. And to make matters worse, everyone that Ms. Reid reached out to, including iHeartRadio, ignored her and still allowed Charlamagne to speak on their platform. Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice, sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her.”

Michael Weinsten, the attorney representing Charlamagne has since responded, saying in a statement: “We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed. This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was ‘not ethical’ to do so.”