Chance The Rapper is addressing a now viral clip of Kanye West yelling at him. The video was apparently part of Dame Dash’s Donda documentary. During an interview with The Morning Hustle, Chance addressed the heated moment between him and Ye in Wyoming during a recording session.

“Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave,” Kanye screams at Chance in the clip.

“It’s a clip of a larger moment, like no one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” Chance said. “And yeah, people do take it and run with it, ’cause I saw some people put, like, fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

During the video, Dash’s voiceover explains why Chance went to Wyoming in the first place. “So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye,” he stated.

“You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

Though Chance never pinpointed what triggered Kanye, he was honest about how it affected their bond. “I did come out there to check on my friend,” he revealed. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s a human, he’s not perfect.

“He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me re-evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode. At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy,” Chance expressed.

“It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment.” With everything going on with Kanye, this latest incident doesn’t really surprise anyone.