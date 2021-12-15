While the discourse surrounding Black Panther 2 as of late has been mired with stories about Letitia Wright, her stance on vaccination and whether or not she’ll even be involved in the sequel, it appears the ongoing topic of whether or not Marvel should recast T’Challa has been given new breath.

According to People, Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick recently spoke out on whether he agrees someone else should be cast in the role of T’Challa. Derrick said that while Chadwick never explicitly stated that he would want the role to continue on with another actor, he believes Chadwick would want the character to live on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because he was aware the role was bigger than himself, per TMZ, who first reported the news.

It’s long been established that Marvel execs weren’t going to recast T’Challa, despite the growing number of signees on a popular online petition asking them to do so. In November, Marvel Vice President of Development Nate Moore reiterated the the studio’s stance during his appearance on the Ringer-Verse podcast.

“I’m being quite honest. You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe,” said Moore in reference to the primary timeline for Marvel Comics’ events. “We couldn’t do it...When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about, ‘What do we do?’ And it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of we had to figure out how to move that franchise on without that character. Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen is tied to Chadwick’s performance.”

He later added, “So the challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa. I think it’s a challenge we’re up for. So far, what we’re getting is great.”

Filming for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on hiatus and will resume in January as Wright continues to recover from injuries she sustained from a stunt rig accident back in August. The film is expected to hit theaters Nov. 11, 2022.