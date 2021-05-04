Hop in MCU Lovers, We’re Going-Going, Back-Back to Wakanda

Screenshot : Twitter/Marvel Studios

Ahh, Wakanda.

The destination of my dreams, the city of my slumber, the vibranium-filled vessel of all that is Black and holy.

The time will soon come, dear brethren and sistren, to take the trek back to our favorite fictional motherland for the sequel to the box office record-smashing, Blackity-black movie: Black Panther.

On Monday, Marvel Studios released a special video message for fans and followers alike to assure them that though the world may be different, there is more that unites us than divides us (like going to the theaters again.) Narrated by the late, great Stan Lee, the 3-minute long video opened with various flashbacks to past Marvel movies before transitioning into clips from three of their upcoming projects including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Eternals.

“We go to escape, to get lost in a story, to feel connected, to share moments we will remember forever,” the message read before flashing placards of the rest of the Phase 4 films and their expected arrival dates. (Are you screaming yet? Because I haven’t stopped screaming since I saw it!)

Arguably, the biggest buzz of all came when the title card for the Black Panther sequel appeared, informing us all that the name had been changed from Black Panther 2 to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Insert Wakandan salute here. And remember folks, it’s right arm over left arm. Right over left.)

While filming is expected to begin this summer in Atlanta, it’s pretty safe to say that none of us really have any clue which direction the film will take in light of the heartbreaking passing of our forever King T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman. (Though “Nakia” did shed a little light on that just last week.) But because we fancy ourselves both optimists about the future and the continued legacy of the Black Panther, here are a couple things The Root staff would like to see in the sequel.

“I’d love to see the continued evolution of Shuri, especially in relation to T’Challa’s absence,” Staff Sports Writer Jay Connor explained, adding: “As well as the Dora Milaje’s role in this new status quo.” I’m right there with you, Jay. The Dora definitely gave us something to look forward to (looking at you, Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode four), so it’s only right that we get to see them flex their skills once again in this uncharted territory.

Junior Staff Writer Joe Jurado offered, “I want to see either a Shuri/Nakia team-up, or a war movie where Wakanda successfully fends off an invasion by Namor and the Atlanteans. It’d be the biggest and loudest way to show that Wakanda can and will endure forever. Tragedy into triumph and all that.” Seeing as how Joe is our resident Marvel aficionado, I’m also inclined to agree with his viewpoint here. Besides, who doesn’t love a good girl power moment? Shuri and Nakia back together again, kicking ass and taking names? Sign me up expeditiously.

Our new Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca also came through with a worthy suggestion that would also translate well to the real world, explaining how she’d want to see what happened with the outreach program T’Challa alluded to building at the end of the first film, as well as the science division that was to be headed up by Shuri.

As for me and my mind, I think I’ll be glad with almost whatever direction Ryan and ’nem come up with. The loss of Chadwick is still being felt by fans all over the world, but I’m confident that however they’ve decided to tell this next story, it’ll be a tale befitting a king.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.