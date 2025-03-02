These Celebs Killed On The "Black Women In Hollywood" Red Carpet

Every year before the Oscars, Black Celebs come together at the “Black Women in Hollywood Brunch” in Los Angeles. And while there’s always good conversations and tributes, we come for the looks and this year did not disappoint. Everybody who showed at the event hosted by Essence, took their invite seriously and ate—and I’m not talking about the brunch that was served. Take a look at some of the best fits that graced the carpet.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo is just not letting up this awards season! She refuses to ever miss the mark.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey is getting ready to set another trend with this elegant baggy look, an elegant baggy look.
Issa Rae
This dress makes Issa Rae look absolutely radiant! .
Storm Reid
This green two-piece is such a fun use of color and shape on Storm Reid.
Coco Jones
This all white fit is practically glowing off of Coco Jones; she looks like Essence’s Red Carpet angel.
Teyana Taylor
This simple nude fit highlights Teyana Taylor’s natural beauty.
Muni Long
Muni Long looks like royalty in this gold and shimmering dress, and this hairstyle is just the cherry on top.
Kirby Lauryn
Keeping it cute and classy, Kirby Lauryn looks like she is ready for business in style, and this hair color suits her so much!
Ryan Destiny
Now this is how you rock a suit, oh and that pointed toe—yes!
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin is growing up to be such a beautiful starlet and a fashion darling!
Kat Graham
Not many can rock an all denim fit but Kat Graham is doing it with ease. Maybe she should give a course.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson did not come to play; this outfit is something fierce and serious!
Serena Page
It’s only fitting that the Queen of Love Island looks like an absolute rose in her fit, we are loving this look!