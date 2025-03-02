These Celebs Killed On The "Black Women In Hollywood" Red Carpet

Every year before the Oscars, Black Celebs come together at the “Black Women in Hollywood Brunch” in Los Angeles. And while there’s always good conversations and tributes, we come for the looks and this year did not disappoint. Everybody who showed at the event hosted by Essence, took their invite seriously and ate—and I’m not talking about the brunch that was served. Take a look at some of the best fits that graced the carpet.