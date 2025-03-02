Barack Obama Hosts Working: What We Do All Day, Our TV Pick This Week
These Celebs Killed On The "Black Women In Hollywood" Red Carpet

Beauty + Style

These Celebs Killed On The "Black Women In Hollywood" Red Carpet

The annual brunch event was packed with beautiful Black Women who did not play on he Red Carpet

Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Every year before the Oscars, Black Celebs come together at the “Black Women in Hollywood Brunch” in Los Angeles. And while there’s always good conversations and tributes, we come for the looks and this year did not disappoint. Everybody who showed at the event hosted by Essence, took their invite seriously and ate—and I’m not talking about the brunch that was served. Take a look at some of the best fits that graced the carpet.

2 / 15

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo is just not letting up this awards season! She refuses to ever miss the mark.

3 / 15

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Lori Harvey is getting ready to set another trend with this elegant baggy look, an elegant baggy look.

4 / 15

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

This dress makes Issa Rae look absolutely radiant! .

5 / 15

Storm Reid

Storm Reid

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

This green two-piece is such a fun use of color and shape on Storm Reid.

6 / 15

Coco Jones

Coco Jones

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

This all white fit is practically glowing off of Coco Jones; she looks like Essence’s Red Carpet angel.

7 / 15

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

This simple nude fit highlights Teyana Taylor’s natural beauty.

8 / 15

Muni Long

Muni Long

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Muni Long looks like royalty in this gold and shimmering dress, and this hairstyle is just the cherry on top.

9 / 15

Kirby Lauryn

Kirby Lauryn

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Keeping it cute and classy, Kirby Lauryn looks like she is ready for business in style, and this hair color suits her so much!

10 / 15

Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Now this is how you rock a suit, oh and that pointed toe—yes!

11 / 15

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Marsai Martin is growing up to be such a beautiful starlet and a fashion darling!

12 / 15

Kat Graham

Kat Graham

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Not many can rock an all denim fit but Kat Graham is doing it with ease. Maybe she should give a course.

13 / 15

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Skai Jackson did not come to play; this outfit is something fierce and serious!

14 / 15

Serena Page

Serena Page

Image for article titled These Celebs Killed On The &quot;Black Women In Hollywood&quot; Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

It’s only fitting that the Queen of Love Island looks like an absolute rose in her fit, we are loving this look!

15 / 15