Celebrity Skin: New Swim Lines From Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Hit the Horizon

If you’ve yet to get your summer body-ody-ody-ody-ody where you want it (and to be clear, where you want it needn’t correlate to anyone else’s beauty standards), Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are offering some added incentive. This week, the Grammy-winning “Savage (Remix)” collaborators each gave us a peek at their new swimwear offerings, giving us a body-positive glimpse at what our beaches and poolsides might look like during the hottest months of 2021.

Meg’s collection is the latest in her ongoing collaboration with Fashion Nova, which dropped on Wednesday with a candy-colored campaign shoot starring the hot girl herself, the inspiration for which was explained via a press release sent to The Glow Up:

Inspired by the iconic 80’s Miami Beach revival, the collection includes swimwear, cover-ups, dresses, accessories and matching sets. The versatile silhouettes flatter every figure and feature risqué cut outs, and special design details using bright neons and sexy animal prints mixed with sophisticated neutrals.

Pieces from the very sexy capsule range from $19.99 to $49.99 and are already selling out on Fashion Nova’s site. But while you can definitely cop a Stallion-worthy steal, what you won’t find in this drop is a ton of coverage, so be ready for some “Thot Shit,” should you choose to take the plunge.

Meanwhile, orange is clearly the new black in Beyoncé’s fourth collection and first swim offering for Adidas x Ivy Park, which the brand teased on Thursday morning with the question “How do you flex?” In place of the label’s typical sportswear was a skin-baring collection comprised of street-to-swim-ready separates for men and women, all in a vibrant tangerine with Adidas’ tri-stripes in white.

While no release date was announced, the drop is reportedly “coming soon” (fans are encouraged to sign-up for updates on adidas.com/ivypark). Understandably, devotees of the notoriously sold-out brand are already feeling the burn for Bey’s latest offering. As one commenter noted: “All Beyoncé do is stress me out 😫🔥”