Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and SZA Are All Coming in Hot, Just in Time for Hot Girl Summer

(L-R) Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and SZA. Photo : Emma McIntyre for iHeartMedia/ Emma McIntyre for iHeartMedia/Dimitrios Kambouris for Marc Jacobs/Mark Rolston for AFP ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, we told you about Megan Thee Stallion’s return to social media following a monthlong hiatus. We also mentioned that she dropped a teaser for her new single, “Thot Shit,” that was set to be released on Friday. Well, hotties today is that day, and boy, Tina Snow did not disappoint!

Taking a direct dig at conservatives (and anybody else, for that matter) who have ever had anything negative to say about women openly embracing their sexuality, the nearly five minute-long music video boasts Megan and a handful of dancers shaking ass and taunting a white senator after he leaves a misogynistic and hateful comment on her “Body” music video. (It should also be noted that that same senator also pulled a Jeffrey Toobin while watching Megan dance. Unlike Toobin though, at least he had the foresight to close his office blinds before he engaged.)

Per Hypebeast, when asked about the inspiration behind the song, the “Girls in the Hood” artist told a user on Twitter: “I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words ‘thot’ and ‘hoe’ bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them.” I know that’s right, Megan, talk your shit, then!



Keeping on that same tip of women doing exactly what TF they want, Doja Cat also released a music video today for her new single titled, “Need to Know.” Per Pitchfork, on Thursday she also announced the title and tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album, Planet Her, which is slated to drop at the end of this month.

The 14-track album will include her lead single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, as well as other collaborations with The Weeknd, JID, Young Thug and Arianna Grande. Going with a mostly intergalactic theme, the video screams vintage Doja as the artist is never afraid to don a new persona for the sake of fire music. (I know y’all remember that “Bitch, I’m A Cow” visual. We were all confused back then but thankfully her vision evolved.)

Speaking of evolution, one thing that has apparently stayed the same is Nicki Minaj and Drake’s friendship. According to Billboard, the former Young Money artists reunited last night to help hype up Nicki’s feature on Polo G’s new album, Hall of Fame. The song, titled “For the Love of New York” tells the tale of a lover scorned as she reflects on heartbreak and giving it up to the wrong person. (Sidebar: That topic of “the wrong person” seems slightly ironic considering the criticism she’s faced over hubby Kenneth Petty, who coincidentally now might be facing more jail time following his failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California.)

A snippet of Nicki’s bars per Billboard:

You said you’d never make me cry. That’s right before you made me cry. Said you ain’t like them other guys Then you led me to my demise. I never should’ve never gave it to you in the first place. And why the f—- I move in with you in that first place?

Nicki isn’t the only one with fire collab out, though. Complex reports that SZA and SAINt JHN also teamed up for their latest hit, “Just For Me,” from the new Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. This feature comes just after the release of the film’s second trailer, which hit the social media streets earlier this week.

Whew, talk about “New Music Friday!”

“Thot Shit,” “Need to Know,” “For the Love of New York,” and “Just For Me,” are available to download and stream on all music platforms. Which song is your favorite, let us know in the comments!