The 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) will be airing on a small screen near us soon!

Per a press release sent to The Root, this year’s ceremony will be up and stuck with Cardi B. set to host the show for the very first time.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ Cardi B said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Collins echoed similar sentiments, saying: “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

In addition to hosting, the “Press” rapper is also up for Favorite Music Video and Hip-Hop Song for “Up,” as well as Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. Other nominees this year include five-time AMA winner The Weeknd, who earned a whopping six nominations, including: Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for “Save Your Tears,” Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Song for “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande, Favorite Male R&B artist and Favorite Latin Song for his feature on Maluma’s “Hawái (Remix).”

Doja Cat and Giveon both tie with five nominations each, while Drake follows close behind with four noms for Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album. Chris Brown, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Silk Sonic and SZA each secured three nominations as well. Additional nominees include Erica Banks, Lil Nas X, Young Thug, 6Lack, Gunna, Don Toliver, Daniel Caesar, Juice WRLD, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie, Usher, Tank, Rod Wave, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Popp Hunna, and the late Pop Smoke.



This year’s performers include Mickey Guyton, Tyler the Creator, Kane Brown, New Edition and Megan Thee Stallion, who will perform alongside BTS for their smash hit “Butter.”

The 2021 American Music Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday Nov. 21 at 8p.m. ET only on ABC.