A lot of celebrities use their platform to spread political messages. Of course, you have to pick and choose whose ideals you should truly pay attention to. Someone who has become more political in recent years is rapper Cardi B. Despite her rise to the top, the “Up” artist tries to stay true to her Bronx roots. Per People, during an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, she explained why it’s important to let her fans know where she stands on certain issues.



“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” she told Letterman. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle.”

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the fuck out of my platform,” she continued. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

As we’ve seen in the last few election cycles, celebrity endorsements make a big difference to some voters. For young people in a particular demographic, Cardi is someone they will pay attention to.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world,’” she said.

As an outspoken Black woman who is comfortable owning her sexuality in her music and performances, the Grammy-winning rapper is often the subject of ire for Republicans. Following her amazing 2021 Grammy performance of “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) actually spent time on the U.S. House floor complaining about Cardi B.

“I receive complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys,” he said. “They wonder why we are paying the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] if [the FCC] feels that this should be in living rooms across the nation.”

We know the problem isn’t that these women are proud and comfortable with their sexuality, it’s that they’re Black women who are proud and comfortable with their sexuality.

Cardi responded on Twitter, writing in part, “Can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!! They giving seats to FUCKIN IDIOTS!! This is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states.”

Considering everything we’ve been through in the last few weeks, and the fact that it’s an election year, everyone should follow Cardi’s lead and “elect better people.”