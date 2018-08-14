Earlier this year, Antwan Mims made it to the FBI’s Most Wanted list after being accused of a double murder in Benton Harbor, Mich., but that didn’t stop him from joining in on the viral “In My Feelings” challenge as he was transported off a fugitive flight, according to Click on Detroit.



On Monday, Mims was transported from Georgia to Michigan and as he made his way from the plane onto the tarmac, he decided to show off his dance moves with a smile. But the crimes Mims have been accused of are nothing to laugh about.

On March 25, 2018, the FBI alleges Mims, a member of Gangster Disciples street gang, killed Cortez Lamont Miller and Michael Canthrell Johnson while they were attending a house party in Benton Harbor. Mims has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony weapons counts.