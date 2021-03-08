Capitol Insurrectionist Suspect Flees to Kenya, Is Deported Back to America to Face Justice

Photo : Sarah Silbiger ( Getty Images )

The arrogance of white people never ceases to amaze me.



You’d think I’d be over it by now, after seeing people who are charged with violently attacking the U.S. government in the name of Trump and white supremacy get permission to vacation in Mexico and the privilege of being served organic food in jail on the basis of their appropriation of indigenous religious practices.

But I confess to still being taken aback by CNBC’s report that one of the suspected Capitol insurrectionists, 32-year-old Isaac Sturgeon, flew all the way to Kenya after allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 white supremacist mob attack right here in the USA.

Yes, Kenya.

Sturgeon is accused of picking up a metal barricade at the U.S. Capitol and using it to shove back police officers who were guarding the building. He then tried to crawl under barriers to get into the Capitol , according to a federal investigators.

After that fun flirtation with domestic terrorism, Sturgeon hopped on a plane to Kenya on Jan. 24, with plans to stay there until April.

Unfortunately for him, Kenyan authorities kicked him out of their country. Sturgeon was deported from the nation over the weekend and promptly arrested by the FBI, who greeted him at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Saturday.

Sturgeon, who is a business owner from Montana, is now facing charges of obstruction of justice, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and assaulting or resisting officers.

Prosecutors are expected to ask a federal judge to detain him without bond pending trial.

Meanwhile, a former Trump State Department appointee jailed in connection with the insurrection has raised concerns about his sleeping conditions in jail, according to a Washington Post report.

Frederico Klein, who allegedly assaulted police officers with a riot shield during the Capitol attack, at a hearing on Friday told a judge, “It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere.”



The judge assured him that his concerns would be addressed if the jail he was sent had dirty or unsafe conditions.