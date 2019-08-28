Can Someone Tell Trump that Puerto Rico Is a Territory of the US? Maybe Then He’ll Stop Treating Them Like Trash

Photo : Shawn Thew ( Getty Images )

Because the fear of another natural disaster isn’t enough to deal with, the people of Puerto Rico have to now deal with President Trump bashing them on Twitter.



On Wednesday, the perpetually abusive husband to America tweeted out that the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is one of the “most corrupt places on earth.” Did I mention that the island has yet to fully recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017 and is in the path of another storm?

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets, the Hill reports.

“And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!” he added.

President Ike Turner has basically told Anna Mae to eat the cake because Puerto Rico doesn’t deserve to have a president so gracious and kind to them. Whom among us can forget the president’s visit to the island in which he practiced his jump shot, shooting paper towels into the crowd of hurricane survivors?

CNN notes that Puerto Rico faces Hurricane Dorian and the island is in line for a direct hit.

“Puerto Rico’s Housing Administration says anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 people still don’t have permanent roofs after Maria. And some cities and towns, particularly in the central highlands, are rebuilding roads that washed out two years ago,” the Miami Herald reports.

Trump approved a state of emergency for Puerto Rico late Tuesday and then took to Twitter to call the entire island’s government a sham.

From the Hill:

The president has both defended his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in 2017 — which came under widespread criticism — and lashed out at Puerto Rican officials over the past few days. The Puerto Rican government has been in a state of turmoil over the past several weeks after its governor resigned amid massive protest over his leadership. Earlier Wednesday, Trump said his administration was closely tracking the new storm and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would do a “great job” responding. He also criticized San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz as “incompetent,” after she said Trump should “get out of the way” and let others prepare for Dorian.

The president also lied again Tuesday when he claimed that his administration sent $92 billion in aid to the U.S. territory.

“Congress has allocated only about $42 billion—and only a smaller portion of that has been spent. But Trump and the White House have repeatedly used the $92 billion figure—based, they say, on a government estimate of how much recovery money the island could need over 20 years,” ABC News reports.

The Washington Post notes that about $14 billion of that money has reached the island.

Oh, and get this: All of this is coming after the Department of Homeland Security plans to move some $271 million in FEMA disaster relief money to pay for immigration concentration camps, which have been an absolute disaster for the Trump administration.

Something tells me that if Puerto Rico looked more like Maine, Trump wouldn’t be bashing them on Twitter. The same something that tells me this is racism. Racism told me this.