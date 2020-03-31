Can Mitch McConnell Social Distance From America? Now He’s Blaming Trump’s Ham-Handed Coronavirus Response on Impeachment

Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is proof that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are real; it’s just that no one is willing to go down into the sewer to find out.



Because he’s a slimy-sewer dweller, McConnell is now blaming Trump’s horrid response to the coronavirus on none other than Democrats and their push to impeach Trump in January.

“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” the Senate Majority Leader said in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the Hill reports.

Trump didn’t respond when he should’ve; we know this. We know when he knew about the coronavirus, we know what he said about the coronavirus. We know that he sent some 17.8 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) to China and then blamed Obama when called on it.

That’s on Trump, we know that, too. And, we also know that when it comes to protecting Trump, Republicans will serve as PPE and come up with all kinds of claims to make Trump’s embarrassments, gaffes, improper reactions and, now, coronavirus death rates Democrats’ fault. The president of the United States was slow to respond to this global pandemic and he’s got to own that.

“More than 160,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 3,000 people have died from the virus in the country,” the Hill reports.

The Hill notes:

China reported its first known death due to the coronavirus on Jan. 11, after researchers in the country discovered a new, unknown disease had infected dozens of people. By Jan. 20, countries outside of China, including Japan and South Korea, reported the virus had spread, and on Jan. 23, Chinese authorities sealed off the city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Jan. 30, and on Jan. 31, the Trump administration blocked foreign nationals who had traveled to China in the previous two weeks from entering the United States. However, the immediate family members of U.S. citizens and permanent residents were allowed back to the U.S. Trump has been criticized for not taking the virus seriously enough at first. The president told CNBC’s Joe Kernen on Jan. 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos: “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

I’ve tried to write about Trump’s incompetence with journalistic integrity, but who are we kidding? Trump doesn’t know what the fuck is going on with the coronavirus or the American people or the world and he doesn’t have to because he’s insulated by the Senior Citizen Mutant Majority Leader and his reckless band of shitbags willing to bend themselves into contortionist positions that would make gymnast Simone Biles smile to protect his ass.

Ole, Mitch-ass nigga. With your Mitch-ass.