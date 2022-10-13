Updated as of 10/13/2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET

The leaked phone call between former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and two other council members drew outrage from not only city residents but now the California attorney general as well. Though Martinez swiftly handed in her resignation the day the news broke, her two colleagues have shown resistance to following suit, per AP News.



Wednesday, protestors showed up for a second day demanding the resignation council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León. “No meeting without resignation!” protestors shouted. City residents condemned their tolerance of Martinez’s foul language toward their colleague Mike Bonin, when she called his Black son a monkey in a recorded phone conversation.

Martinez also discussed on the call a scheme on how to maintain Latino political power during redistricting. This would exacerbate the ostracism of Black voices during this process, an issue Black government officials have been challenging all over the country. Also, Martinez’s comments reflect the issue of anti-Blackness in the Latinx community, which she planned to weaponize for political gain.

Her comments drew concern from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who now plans to investigate Los Angeles for their redistricting process, he announced in a statement. If his office finds something, the report says it could result in civil liability or criminal charges.



Read from Attorney General Bonta’s statement:

“Let me be absolutely clear: The job of a public official is to serve the people. We’re elected to represent our constituents to the best of our abilities, doing the most good for the most people,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As a father and human being, I am deeply appalled by the remarks made by some of Los Angeles’ highest-ranking officials. Their comments were unacceptable, offensive, and deeply painful. There is no place for anti-Black, antisemitic, anti-Indigenous, anti-LGBTQ, or any kind of discriminatory rhetoric in our state, especially in relation to the duties of a public official.

The Council planned to regroup Wednesday to decide on the two council members, however, the meeting was adjourned early because so many members failed to show up (including the three musketeers). The crowd cheered as they closed out the quorum, per AP. The report says the two could face a censure which doesn’t guarantee a suspension or removal from office.



In the end, they’d have to voluntarily step down. Even with the added pressure from the President - who happened to be in town Wednesday too - Cedillo and de León ain’t budging.

More from USA TODAY:

At a press conference Tuesday, Jean-Pierre said President Biden believes all politicians should be held accountable for racist language, including Democratic leaders who are leading one of the most liberal leaning cities in the country. “The President is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned,” Jean-Pierre said. “He believes that they all should resign. The language that was used during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling.”

Acting council president Mitch O’Farrell said the city cannot move on with the three bad apples still in office. As of now, they’ve been indicted on corruption charges.

