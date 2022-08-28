Aries Spears is feeling the heat this weekend as his comments during a recent interview comparing popstar Lizzo to the sh*t emoji have gone viral. And while the 47- year- old Spears is doubling down on his statements, Lizzo’s fans (and nearly the entire internet) have jumped to her defense.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s–t emoji,” Spears stated during the “Art of Dialogue” interview. The YouTube channel and platform dedicated to “Elevating hop hop culture” posted the interview with Spears on Saturday afternoon, and the comedian can be heard answering a question about Lizzo’s talent which quickly turned into an assessment on her appearance, health, and his take on the women’s empowerment movement.

“ She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.”

He continued, “I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n—a in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking – I think I’m at least handsome – you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

As Spears begins to visibly sweat, he starts digging himself into a deeper hole.

“‘F— diabetes, f— heart problems, f— heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it,’” he said.

But he didn’t stop there.

“That’s the real love!” Spears went on. “Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f—ing real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

As you can imagine, Twitter was quickly aflame.

“I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing,” one user wrote.

Another said: “The Lizzo hate still really gets under my skin because all that woman does is put out good music, love her beautiful self, AND cheer for everyone else to win,” while another user replied, “Meanwhile, Lizzo is twerking and jumping around onstage while playing a whole ass wind instrument and this man is dealing with labored breathing just sitting and hating.”

I’m not sure what it will take for people to stay out of Black women’s business but I sure as hell wish we’d reach that point soon.