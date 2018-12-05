Photo: Alex Brandon (Getty Images)

George H.W. Bush’s funeral Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral will not include any bad speeches about President Trump and the Bush family even gave the president assurances that no one would speak ill about the president so he could attend.



Despite the president being a thrower of stones and vocal critic of the entire Bush family, Trump didn’t want to be scolded for being an utter walking pile of moose vomit, so the Bush family assured him that much like gang truces in California, the funeral was a safe space.

A person familiar with the peace treaty between the Bushs and President Moose Vomit, told The Washington Post that Bush “wouldn’t want anyone there to feel uncomfortable, including the incumbent president.”

However former Arizona Sen. John McCain didn’t want anything to do with the president or his fuck shit that follows him around the way that stench followed Pig Pen, so President Trump was not invited to attend McCain’s funeral. Do you know how petty and amazing you have to be to have a list of people who can’t come to your funeral?

I imagine McCain’s list looked something like this:

People who can’t attend my funeral

Donald Trump

Satan

Osama Bin Laden

Anyone who held me as a prisoner of war.

Donald Trump



McCain and Trump were never friends. In fact, before his death McCain came off his deathbed to vote thumbs down on repealing Obamacare.

And, although no one mentioned Trump by name during McCain’s funeral, the president was unhappy with the tone some speakers took during his funeral.

The Bush feud goes back and but and here’s how Rolling Stone explains it:

Trump mocked the elder Bush as recently as July, struggling to decipher the late president’s famous “thousand points of light” line used as a call for civic duty in the United States. “Thousand points of light? What the hell was that, by the way?” Trump yelled at a campaign rally in Montana. “Thousand points of light? What did that mean? Does anyone know? I know one thing: Making America great again, we understand. Putting America first, we understand. Thousand points of light! I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figure that one out? And it was put out by a Republican.”

Trump has also derided Bush’s family. He belittled Jeb Bush mercilessly during the 2016 campaign, and suggested that George W. Bush was responsible for 9/11. “The World Trade Center came down during your brother’s reign, remember that,” Trump reminded Jeb during a debate. “That’s not keeping us safe.” Trump has also said that it would have been “wonderful thing” if George W. Bush had been impeached, while bashing him for invading Iraq. Though Trump hitched much of his presidential candidacy to his supposed opposition to the invasion, he told Howard Stern in 2002 that he supported it.

All of this is water under the bridge as the J.V. president is at the funeral sitting next to actual first class royalty in the Obamas and Clintons. But, don’t think President Petty has let up as he reportedly didn’t shake the Clintons hands but I don’t think the Clintons offered him their hands in the first place.

It’s good to know that even during a funeral everyone is keeping the same energy.