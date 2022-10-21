The 2nd Ranger Company, which is the sole all-Black special operations combat unit in the history of the United States, will be celebrated in a limited TV show called “Buffalo Rangers.” Additionally, it will be written and produced by Bruce McKenna (“Band of Brothers”), Nick Jones Jr. (“Yasuke”) and David Broyles(“Six”).

Broyles, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq in the U.S. Air Force, explained to Variety:

“Anytime I have the opportunity to write about the thrill and terror of combat and its unbreakable bonds, it’s personal, and I feel a great responsibility to get it right. But when I heard about the Buffalo Rangers and their little-known story of heroism in the face of overwhelming odds both at home and at war, I knew this was different.”

Moving Pictures Company, which is based in South Korea, will produce the series. However, according to Variety, a streaming service or broadcaster has not been announced. Tim McCoy, who is a 2nd Ranger company expert, will be a consultant for “Buffalo Rangers.”

The 2nd Rangers were comprised of volunteers from different army regiments. They were also commanded by Black officers. Their moniker comes from the well-known 19th century all-Black cavalry unit that was stationed on the American frontier.

During the Korean War, the group engaged in the first Ranger combat jump. Though they were jaded by months of fighting and lacking manpower and resources, the 2nd Rangers managed to hold off an attack of over a thousand Chinese infantry at Hill 581.

Nick Jones Jr., who is a vet that became a screenwriter, stated: “As a Black man and a veteran, to help tell the story of these brave men who endured the many hardships of racism while serving our country is truly an incredible honor. Their duty and courage helped pave the way for a better military for men and women who look like me.”