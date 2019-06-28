Photo: iStock

On Tuesday, the body of Brooklyn Lindsey—a transgender black woman—was discovered on the porch of an abandoned house in Kansas City, Mo. She was 32.

CNN reports her death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. This makes her the 11th black transwoman to be murdered in America this year.

Kris Wade, executive director and co-founder of the Justice Project of Kansas City, told CNN she remembers Lindsey for her humor and intelligence.

“She felt that she had not lost her humanity out there,” Wade said.

Over the course of the past 11 years, Justice Project of Kansas City had provided assistance to Lindsey. Wade recalled her fearing for her life the last time she saw her on June 21. She also noted that Lindsey was hospitalized weeks ago after being “brutally beaten,” and expressed remorse at her inability to help Lindsey secure temporary housing due to her organization being “dead broke.”

“We didn’t have any money to put her up,” Wade said.

Democracy Now reports that the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project will hold a vigil to celebrate Lindsey’s life this weekend.

An investigation into Lindsey’s murder has been opened by Kansas City Police. If you have any information pertaining to the case, they’ve provided a TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

