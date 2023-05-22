Brittney Griner receives standing ovation in first game back since Russian detainment | WNBA on ESPN

As great as that night was—especially since the Sparks got the win—it wasn’t even close to the reaction Griner received on Sunday in her first home game back at Footprint Arena. As Diddy and Dirty Money’s “Coming Home” played over a montage, Brittney teared up. Being back in front of Mercury fans was the emotional moment she’s been waiting for. Though Phoenix took its second straight loss, she had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

“It was emotional in the back, just hearing, seeing some of the clips and then coming out…But, no, it was really good,” she said during the postgame press conference.

As for the basketball of it all, Phoenix has more work to do before the team returns to its former glory. However, its next two games are at home against the Minnesota Lynx and the Sparks, then they have a pair of games against the Dallas Wings. They should definitely be able to take three of those four.