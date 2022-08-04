The Russian case against WNBA star Brittney Griner has come to an expected, yet sad, verdict, as she was found guilty on drug possession and smuggling. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.



During Thursday’s closing arguments, prosecutors asked for nine and a half years, while the two-time Olympic gold medalist pleaded for leniency and apologized to her Russian teammates, her family and the WNBA.

The WNBA champion has been wrongfully detained in Russia since Feb. 17, when police say they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. During the trial, prosecutors revealed the amounts to be 0.252 grams and 0.45 grams.

Advertisement

The eight-time WNBA All-Star’s defense team has argued that Griner’s case was mishandled during her initial detainment, as well as the fact that she mistakenly packed the cartridges while rushing. Her lawyers also presented evidence that Brittney uses medical marijuana to deal with pain caused by injuries she sustained during her basketball career.

While the verdict and sentence are definitely a heartbreaking developments, it’s not the end of the story for the Phoenix Mercury center. The United States is still negotiating a possible prisoner exchange. In July, news broke that the U.S. made a “substantial offer” to Russia weeks ago.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

“We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians,” a senior administration official said. “We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June.”

The deal reportedly includes exchanging Griner and Paul Whelan, an American detained on alleged espionage charges, for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Advertisement

Now that Griner’s trial has concluded, talks for a possible prisoner swap are expected to ramp up, but the strained relationship between the two countries remains an obstacle. Russia has made it clear it is not happy about the talks being made public and wants this to be a more “quiet, diplomatic” negotiation.

Unfortunately, Brittney will be a political pawn between Russia and the U.S. until these men can figure out a way to navigate their issues without keeping this Black woman’s life stuck in the middle.