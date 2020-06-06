Breonna Taylor's Neighbor Sues Louisville Police Officers for Firing Into Their Home on Fatal Night

Photo : Shutterstock

Breonna Taylor’s neighbor has filed a lawsuit against the officers from the Louisville Police Department who shot and killed the 26-year-old in her home in March, alleging that the cops also “blindly fired” in their apartment.



Chelsey Napper, who lived next to Taylor, says that the police sprayed gunfire into her apartment with a total disregard for the value of human life, according to a report from the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Napper’s lawsuit adds that she was pregnant at the time of the incident and had a child in the home, and that someone in her household was almost shot by the police.

From Courier-Journal:

“A bullet that was shot from the defendant police officers’ gun flew inches past Cody Etherton’s head while he was in the hallway of Chelsey Napper’s apartment,” it states. The suit claims that gunshots struck objects in Napper’s living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Her sliding glass door also was shattered, as seen in photos provided by Taylor’s family’s attorney, Sam Aguiar. It also accuses the officers of failing to use “sound reasonable judgment” when firing “blind shots into multiple homes.”

Napper has named three officers in her suit—Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove—and is seeking damages and a jury trial.

Breonna Taylor’s family has also sued the three cops for wrongful death in the shooting of the young woman who would have turned 27 this weekend.

“She always wanted to do anything that would help her be a better friend, a daughter, a girlfriend,” Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer said in an interview with The Cut to mark her daughter’s birthday on Friday. “I was definitely in awe of her. For her to die the way she did was a smack in the face. It just feels like they took a piece of me.”

The three officers who fatally fired on Breonna Taylor in her home are on administrative duty pending an internal Louisville Metro Police Department investigation, according to Courier-Journal.

The March 13 incident is now under investigation by the FBI, but none of the officers involved have been arrested or charged.