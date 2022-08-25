It’s one thing for the drama displayed between the women on any one of the Real Housewives franchises to trickle over into comment section on Instagram and even into divisive discourse on Twitter. But it’s a whole other thing when that drama causes viewers to come after these ladies’ children—and that’s unfortunately the case when it comes to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais and her 14-year-old Jax.

Per Deadline, the young high schooler recently found himself as the subject of brutal online trolling and harassment stemming from an earlier episode in this current season, in which he got cussed at unprovoked by Beauvais’ costar Erika Girardi. In response, Beauvais took to Twitter to condemn the actions, writing:

“I’m usually a very strong woman, I’ve been raised to be strong, my life has taught me to be strong, but when it comes to my kids! It hurts, it’s not OK. I’ve been in tears all night. It’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH”

A short time following, fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Rinna—who has butt heads with Beauvais in the past—also hopped online to respond to the trolling, penning in an Instagram story post: “We are doing a TV show. We are trying to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes, love us-love to hate us. But leave the kids alone!”

She later continued, “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to Porshe @kylerichards18 is disgusting and acceptable. What you’ve said and done to my own kids is disgusting. The threats to @theprettymess son!?!! And I’m sure all of the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign up for this, what are [you] doing? The kids-all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

When Bravo got wind of the ordeal, they also released a statement in support of Beauvais and her son:

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric,” the network said.

Additionally, following the onslaught of support, Jax himself released a statement thanking everyone for speaking out and explained that his Instagram was now going private.