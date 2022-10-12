Singer/actress Brandy is currently recovering at a Los Angeles hospital after a medical emergency at her home.



According to TMZ, first responders were called to the Moesha star’s home around 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, with the outlet’s sources saying “it’s believed that Brandy suffered a seizure.” There are no details on a possible cause, but the “Have You Ever?” singer’s parents are with her at the hospital as she recovers.

The world was recently reminded of Brandy’s influence when Disney celebrated the 25th anniversary of Cinderella. For many Black girls and women, her performance in the TV movie was the first time we saw a Black princess. If all she ever did was be Cinderella, her legacy would be cemented. However, she’s also a vocal powerhouse with timeless hits like “The Boy is Mine,” “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” “Baby” and “Missing You.”

Advertisement

As news of her hospitalization made its way through social media, the Grammy-winner’s fans showed their support with messages of love and healing.

One user tweeted, “@4everBrandy sending love, light and healing to you Brandy! Get well soon!!!! #DisneyPrincess #cinderella #Brandy #TheVocalBible”

Another fan writes, “Brandy is one of my all-time favorite singers. I’m praying she’s ok.”

Advertisement

An especially emotional fan tweeted, “i don’t even like saying “sending prayers” but i’m on my hands and knees today begging whoever can hear me to cover brandy and protect her please please please.”

Advertisement

There were also positive thoughts sent to her family, with one user posting, “Lifting up Brandy and her family in prayer.”

Advertisement

“Sending love, light, and prayer to Brandy & her family at this time,” one fan tweeted.

Advertisement

“As a community let’s collectively pray for her recovery. Sending hella love and strength to Brandy and her family,” read another fan’s post.

Advertisement

The Root joins Brandy’s fans in wishing her a speedy recovery.