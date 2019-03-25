Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

One-time boxing champion Adrien Broner, who is absolutely not gay, was handcuffed by Miami police for being Adrien Broner. That is absolutely not an indictment on police, as Adrien Broner is an asshole of epic proportions.



According to TMZ Sports, Broner was walking with his entourage, which included really good boxer Gervonta Davis, when he allegedly jaywalked on Collins Avenue. A driver honked at the boxer, which he may have seen as an advance because Broner, who doesn’t like mens, reportedly got “very angry and smacked the hood of the car and began yelling at the driver.”

Miami cops, who were already patrolling the area because it’s Spring Break, heard all the noise and told the former decent boxer to calm his ass down somewhere or he was going to be arrested. Broner may have interpreted their comments as an advance because he reportedly began angrily yelling at the cop, so they cuffed him and then let him go, probably after notifying him that they weren’t into him in that way.

Not too long ago, Broner threatened to punch and shoot gay men who hit on him because he’s totally not gay! He said in a vile video he titled “PSA” “If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the fucking face, and that’s on God and them ... I don’t like gay shit.”

The comments came after social media star Andrew C. Caldwell, of “Delivert” fame, slid into Broner’s DMs. Broner took to social media to note that Caldwell hit on him and he was going to “punch the testosterone out you GAY ASS.”

Broner didn’t let being handcuffed by strong cops stop his night. He still made it to Exchange Miami nightclub where he bust down to “Thotiana,” which included grinding and air-humping, but I assure you that this dance was directed towards the ladies.