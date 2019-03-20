Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Looks like boxer Adrien Broner’s masculinity is so fragile that he had to go on a caveman-esque, homophobic disturbing rant that he titled a “PSA” to gay men who might be interested in him.



“If any f-g, punk ass nigga come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay shit, I’m letting you know right now—if I ain’t got my gun on me, I’m knocking you the fuck out,” the boxer said in a video posted to his social media account.

Oh and Broner wasn’t finished...he also threatened to shoot gay men who would find the now-average boxer attractive.

“If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the fucking face, and that’s on God and nem. I’m not playing with none of these niggas. I don’t like gay shit.”



Apparently all of this started after Andrew Caldwell of “Delivert” fame slid in the boxer’s DMs.

Instead of Broner sending Caldwell a private message back noting that he wasn’t interested, the boxer who once believed himself to be Floyd Mayweather, decided to put the man on blast.

Talk about attention seeking.



Anyway, the Floyd Mayweather of doing Floyd Mayweather shit outside of the ring, took it a step further and wanted to let all of America know how close he is to living in a cave and dragging his knuckles on the cement in the form of a video.

It’s funny because you’d think that a man who has this photo on his IG would be self actualized enough to have an offline conversation about his interests, but nah...



Caldwell told TMZ Sports that he’s meeting with lawyers to discuss potential legal action.

And, for the last time, Adrien Broner isn’t gay, so please leave him alone so he can stop being a thing since boxing isn’t really working out for him.