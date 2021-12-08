

One of Maryland’s HBCUs is trying to establish itself as a leader in the growing field of competitive e-sports.



If you don’t know, the world of e-sports—otherwise known as competitive, professional video gaming, is a multi-billion dollar industry that has attracted interest and investments from Silicon Valley VC Firms to celebs like MJ and Drake.



And as the industry has grown, so has the market for students wanting to break into the industry, either as ‘athletes’ or behind the scenes. That’s where Bowie State University is stepping up its game, reports the Washington Business Journal.

The school earlier this year launched an e-sports team, which it advertises as coming with the potential to earn scholarships or internships. Now it’s going even further.

From the Washington Business Journal Bowie State University is building on its recent foray into esports with plans for a lab facility and a new game development and design degree — but its goals for getting into gaming go far beyond a new building. After launching an esports team in February, Maryland’s oldest historically Black university is seeking bids for the development of an esports gaming lab facility on its Bowie campus through its Center for Business and Graduate Studies, which would facilitate the sport that involves multiplayer video gaming competitions. The goal of the physical building is to attract more students to the sport, establish a dedicated space for the university’s team and, eventually, set up an undergraduate degree in the field that would coincide with the university’s focus on computer science and cyber analytics.

No word on the cost of the new facility or how much of that cash Bowie State needs to raise to get it done. But the Business Journal’s story spells out that the campus’ leadership sees e-sports as a chance to take advantage of the remote learning trend kicked off during the pandemic, while also expanding its course offerings into an exciting new field.

Bowie State’s not the only HBCU that sees the opportunity; several other schools are jumping into e-sports as well.



