We already knew that Boosie BadAzz was homophobic, transphobic, biphobic or hateful to anyone and anything that is not heterosexual. But the Louisiana rapper went to a new low yesterday.

As the country is still coming to grips with the horrific mass shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and two teachers dead. Boosie’s dumbass decided to make a homophobic post misidentifying the Texas elementary school shooter.

Early Wednesday morning, in the since-removed Twitter post, Boosie wrote, “N u a was a f*g” featuring a picture of a person that has been proven not to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the actual shooter, according to XXL.

Advertisement

The post has since been taken down by Twitter, citing that the post violated its rules.

While spreading misinformation is irresponsible and a terrible thing to do, doing so while also being homophobic is a new low.

Despite all that, Boosie is not the only idiot to spread misleading and incorrect information. Arizona Republican congressman Pail Gosar also used the same misleading picture of what he thought to be Ramos in a since-deleted tweet.

But the Twitter detectives never missed anything and got a screenshot of the tweet. Gosar’s post read, “We know already fool. It’s a transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos. It’s apparently your kind of trash.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you know anything about Boosie, his homophobic antics are nothing new. Last year, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper aimed a plethora of homophobic slurs toward rapper Lil Nas X on social media. In 2020, decided to make transphobic comments about Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade’s daughter. Hell, he even rejected Jay-Z’s suggestion to apologize to Zaya for the offensive comments.

So as long as Boosie decides to be loud, wrong and homophobic, we should continue to call him out for his dumb, idiotic and hateful behavior.