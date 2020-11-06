Boogaloo Boys Charged With Attempting to Sell Weapons to Overseas Terrorist Organization

Photo : JEFF KOWALSKY ( Getty Images )

Further proving that white people simply won’t let America be great, a group of Boogaloo Boy s have been charged with attempting to sell weapons to an overseas terrorist organization.



Forbes reports Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, have both been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with “conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (Hamas) and firearms violations.” Prosecutors say that Solomon and Teeter met with an undercover FBI informant who they believed to be a high-ranking member of Hamas, and two agreed to send five “untraceable” suppressors for $1,800.



Time out.



These dudes agreed to commit an egregious violation of federal law.



For only $1,800.



My nigga, that’s a paycheck.



It wasn’t even $1,800 a pop; all five were included in the price, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. I get there’s an ideological component here, but if you’re going to commit a crime, at least get paid more than what a mid-level manager takes home in a corporate 9-5.



They never watched Paid in Full? State Property? Shit, son, not even Belly?



Oh wait, they’re white, let me run that back.



They never watched The Godfather? Heat? Shit, son, not even Goodfellas?



At least get your money up before shit goes south, damn.



Sorry about that, time in.



The two were part of a Boogaloo sub-group called Boojahideen; seeking to incite violence against the police, politicians, and several other groups in an effort to ignite a civil war and overthrow the government. The two attempted to sell weapon accessories to Hamas in the hopes they would be used against American soldiers serving overseas.



According to the U.S. DOJ, the two also discussed possible attacks on government monuments, attacking the headquarters of a white supremacist group, and murdering politicians and notable media figures. So just an all around, solid group of guys we’re dealing with.



The Boogaloo Boys are so trash that Hamas, a group considered by the U.S. to be a terrorist organization, released a statement disavowing any knowledge of them. “The Islamic Resistance Mov ement - Hamas denies knowledge of the ‘Boogaloo Bois’ group or any of its members, and denounces the US administration attempt to link between the movement and any of these group members.”



Solomon and Teeter were charged alongside Ivan Hunter, another Boogaloo Boy who was charged for inciting riots during the early days of George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

