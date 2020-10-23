Boogaloo Boy Charged for Opening Fire and Helping Set Minneapolis Police Precinct Ablaze During George Floyd Protests

Photo : Stephen Maturen ( Getty Images )

A “Boogaloo Boy” has been charged for firing a gun and helping set fire to a Minneapolis police precinct during the initial George Floyd protests.

Advertisement

The Star Tribune reports Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old from Boerne, Texas, allegedly fired an AK-47 at Minneapolis Police’s Third Precinct while yelling “Justice for George Floyd,” according to a federal complaint. The complaint also alleged that Hunter helped loot and set the precinct on fire. Hunter has been charged with one count of interstate travel to incite a riot for his role in sowing chaos during the initial protests surrounding Floyd’s death in late May.



The complaint, which included a sworn affidavit from the FBI, provides a detailed account of how the Boogaloo movement tried to capitalize on the George Floyd protests to incite more violence under the guise of the Black Lives Matter movement.



Advertisement

From the Star Tribune:



Unrest flared throughout Minneapolis following Floyd’s death, which was captured on a bystander’s cellphone video, causing Gov. Tim Walz to activate the Minnesota National Guard. As police clashed with protesters, Hunter and other members of the Boogaloo Bois discussed in private Facebook messages their plans to travel to Minneapolis and rally at the Cub Foods across from the third precinct, according to federal court documents. One of the people Hunter coordinated with posted publicly to social media: “Lock and load boys. Boog flags are in the air, and the national network is going off,” the complaint states. Two hours after the police precinct was set on fire, Hunter texted with another Boogaloo member in California, a man named Steven Carrillo. “Go for police buildings,” Hunter told Carrillo, according to charging documents. “I did better lol,” he replied.

If Carrillo’s name sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because he was the person allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a federal officer in Oakland, Calif. A criminal mastermind Hunter wasn’t, as the dude continually snitched on himself on social media. He posted such comments like, “I helped the community burn down that police station” and “I didn’t protest peacefully Dude ... Want something to change? Start risking felonies for what is good.”

On June 11, only five days after Carrillo was arrested, Hunter posted “The BLM protesters in Minneapolis loved me [sic] fireteam and I.” A fireteam is apparently what a group of insecure dumbasses call themselves when they commit crimes against police.



You know how I know cops are racist?

The Boogaloo Boys have clearly demonstrated they’re more than willing to commit violence against police officers; Carrillo himself killed a police officer in the shootout trying to bring him in .

Advertisement

There is a group of mostly white domestic terrorists explicitly stating their desire to harm police officers, and yet cops seem more outraged by the group of Black people who are loudly, but peacefully, asking you not to kill them.

Maybe the focus shouldn’t be on protesters and Antifa, an organization which doesn’t really exist, and instead on the white boys eager to commit acts of domestic terrorism.

Advertisement

Just saying.

While Hunter told a confidential informant he would “go down shooting,” should police arrive, all that tough talk went out the window when the authorities eventually came through. He was arrested this week in San Antonio, Texas without incident and had his first court appearance on Thursday.