That Ain’t DaBaby, That’s My Adida: Let’s Get Into Rolling Loud Miami 2021, Shall We?

As previously reported by The Root, the Miami-based, three-day hip-hop festival Rolling Loud was back on the good foot this year, following a nearly two-year drought due to various factors and the pandemic.

Hundreds of fans flocked down to South Beach (like there’s still not a raging pandemic going on, but yes, music) despite the weather and a slight stage mishap to catch some of their favorite artists perform. Artists such as A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, City Girls. Lil Baby, Travis Scott, T-Pain, Roddy Rich, Flo Milli, Young Thug, Playboi Carti and many more were all in attendance.

Also on the bill were DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, who lit up the stage with their respective performances on Sunday night. Per Vulture, Thee Head Hot Girl Coach took to the stage first with DaBaby following shortly after. But it was DaBaby’s surprise guest who got everyone online talking—but not in a good way. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” the “Suge” rapper said in reference to the giant baby mascot standing behind him. “I got a million dollars for whoever can guess who in here.”

After a few seconds and shouts from the crowd, the person revealed was none other than Tory Lanez. Yes, the same Tory Lanez who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year. Yes, DaBaby performed his song with Megan right before he did this and subsequently performed yet another one of he and Megan’s songs directly after. And yes, folks online were NOT happy about it and specifically called on somebody (namely Megan’s man Pardison Fontaine) to do something about it.

Though there was no action taken at the hands of Pardi, someone in the crowd decided to do something. And by something, I mean throw a shoe at DaBaby in the middle of his performance.

“Who the fuck threw that muhfucking busted ass, gotdamn Adida?,” DaBaby questioned.

Now, I’m not saying Megan or Pardi threw the shoe. But I am saying I would totally understand it if they did. Also, I’m still confused as to why DaBaby chose to create a singular form of Adida instead of calling it by its actual brand name but hey, it is what it is, at this point.

Rolling Loud New York takes place October 28-30.