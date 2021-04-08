Black Woman Snatches Former Fox News Host's Soul After She Calls Him Out for Pretending to Care About Black People

Aisha Mills Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

Republican SpankBang, aka Fox News, is known for its plethora of white men spouting lies to an audience of dunces.



Apparently, a former Republican PornHub host named Eric Bolling (which totally sounds like a porn name) walked off a BBC News show Wednesday after another guest— and current member of the Dora Milaje, also known as the Women of Wakanda or W.O.W.— Aisha Mills said that his fake concern for Black communities was bullshit.



“I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s all a lie,” Mills said, not long before Bolling stormed off the BBC show Newsnight, the Hill reports.



Mills—a political commentator on CNN and MSNBC—did not come to play with Bolling or any of his little friends. She also noted:

The deadly attack happened during a discussion about Georgia’s racist AF voting laws and Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta as a result. Other businesses have also called the law bullshit.

Bolling claimed that MLB’s decision “hurt minorities and minority-owned businesses in Atlanta by moving its All-Star Game to Denver, which he said has a smaller Black population,” the Hill reports.



It was at this point that Mills decided she was going to tear his ass up.



Bolling appeared to rage the way that his forefathers have before him and also began huffing and puffing and going full-on “I’m not that kind of white guy.”



“That’s disgusting,” Bolling said. “I’m done. Put me off. That’s disgusting. I am nowhere near anything you are painting me to be, and the problem with American politics is exactly that. Because I’m white, you think I’m racist? That’s BS. I’m done.”



Bolling did the thing where he believes his personal importance and claimed that he would stay only if he received an apology for being described accurately, to which Mills replied, “Bitch, fuck do I look like?”



Mills actually noted: “I’m not going to apologize for being offended.”



To which Bolling stated through his white tears: “I’m done,” and then he quit the interview.



From the Hill because this is also important:



Bolling worked as a financial analyst for CNBC before moving to Fox in 2008. However, he left the cable network in 2017 after allegations surfaced that he sent lewd messages to female co-workers. He then moved to Sinclair Broadcasting Group to host the show “America This Week.” Sinclair canceled the show this January. In March, news broke that Bolling was considering running against an unidentified GOP incumbent in his home state of South Carolina. On Tuesday, Bolling said he had decided against the idea.

After her first round KO, Mills did not state whether she would continue to pursue a career in bare knuckle boxing, but let’s just say the future looks bright.

