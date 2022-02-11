West Virginia Delegate Danielle Walker, received a Klu Klux Klan meme, on the first day of Black History Month, reported the Huffington Post. After actively fighting against the abortion ban legislation in the works, Walker’s efforts and experiences were attacked by ignorant trolls.



Berkeley County West Virginians for Life, a pro-life group, emailed Walker an image of a Klan member giving a Nazi salute reading, “What do you think the coward hiding under his dunce cap and face mask thinks everytime he hears about a Black child has been aborted? Be Pro-LIFE as if your race depended on it. It’s the American thing to do!,” via HuffPost.



Besides the outrageous grammar and failed Black Lives Matter take, Walker was triggered by the comment that came with the image, reported HuffPost. “The idiot featured in the picture below is an ally of yours and holds the same beliefs you do that the killing of children look like you is a good thing,” read the email to Walker via HuffPost.



They thought they ate (insert eye roll).



From HuffPost:



Walker began asking her mostly white colleagues in the House of Delegates if they’d received anything like this. After all, she wasn’t the only lawmaker backing the legislation to repeal abortion restrictions. “No one had received anything of the sort,” said Walker, who added she has received death threats from anti-abortion groups before. White nationalists, like the Klan member featured in the email Walker received, have become increasingly enmeshed in the anti-abortion movement, and vice versa, media investigations have found.

Not only did they take it to her email, but the group’s chapter also posted the image to Facebook tagging Walker. The chapter president, Richard Demoske, apologized in a letter “to whom it may concern” stating the intention was to emphasize that racists support abortion of Black babies.

“In an effort to oppose racism, I composed a poorly designed and easily misunderstood meme that unintentionally conveyed racism,” read the letter. He concluded by announcing his resignation.

Walker responded to the situation via Facebook live to further express her disgust with what happened, per HuffPost.



From HuffPost:

“I am an abortion patient myself,” she said. “And I am also a mother ― also a newly grieving mother as I lost my oldest son in June. So I take personal offense to this when you speak about Black children.” Walker went public with her outrage earlier this week, broadcasting herself live on Facebook as a group of anti-abortion protesters gathered at the state Capitol building. “For some of you who have only seen a white sheet and that hat in movies but not up close and personal, you are privileged,” a tearful Walker said on her livestream. She said she planned to leave the Capitol in protective gear that night.

Walker continues to fight against the 15-week abortion ban the West Virginia GOP is working to pass. “My voice will not be hushed! I’m still standing! I’m still smiling! I’m still serving! Enough is enough!” wrote Walker via Twitter.

To compare a Black woman to Klan member is one of the most ridiculous attempts to justify banning abortion. If these anti-abortion groups were really “pro-life” for Black children, they would be more concerned about their survival once they come out the womb.